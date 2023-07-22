District Srinagar Squash championship concludes

Srinagar, July 22: District Srinagar Squash Championship concluded today, with winners receiving trophies and accolades.
A statement issued said that over 275 players from different registered Clubs, Colleges and Schools of Srinagar participated in Under 13 Boys & Girls, Under 15 Boys & Girls, Under 17 Boys & Girls, Under 19 Boys & Girls, Senior Men & Women & Men Over 35 categories.
Kabra Altaf Member J&K Sports Council, Colonial Ravi Kumar Kulkarni and Hilal Ahmad Deputy Manager Gindun Stadium Rajbagh Srinagar presided concluding function as Guest of Honours.
Office bearers and members of the association were also present as Special Guests at the valedictory ceremony.
Chief Guest, Muzaffar Hussain, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, congratulated the association for organising such a beautiful championship in an extremely professional manner.
“We hope regular club-level tournaments will continuously be organised by the association for taking this sport to great heights.”
Kabra Altaf Member of J&K Sports Council inspired young and talented participants especially girl players to stay with Squash Sports.
She said that Squash has tremendous scope for girls. “I really feel proud to see hundreds of girls players participating in the championship.
Later, the Chief Guest Muzaffar Hussain, Kabra Altaf, and Colonial Kulkarni distributed medals, and trophies among the winner and runner-up & third-place individuals/ teams and encouraged them to further upgrade their sports skills in this potential game.
The championship was fully sponsored by J&K Sports Council. All participating players lauded the slogan in one voice: Say No to Drugs, Yes to Sports.