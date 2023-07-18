Sports

District Srinagar Squash championship to commence from July 20

Srinagar: District Srinagar Squash Championship 2023 is scheduled to be held at Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh, Srinagar from July 20 to 22

A statement said that the championship is being organised under the My Youth My Pride Initiative by District Srinagar Squash Rackets Association in collaboration with J&K Squash Rackets Association and sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

The two days championship will be conducted in all age groups like Sub Junior (Boys and Girls) Junior (Boys and Girls) Youth Under 21 (Boys & Girls) Senior (Men and Women) and Men over 35. Winners in all age groups during the District championship will participate in the 22nd J&K UT Squash championship at Srinagar in August.

All interested players are advised to confirm entries by July 19 by 6 pm at the championship venue. The championship will be organised under the supervision of Umer Akbar Tournament Director, Waseem Ahmad Mir Organising Secretary and Tajinder Singh Chairman Organising Commitee, reads the statement.

