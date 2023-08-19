District Srinagar Thang-Ta Championship concludes

Srinagar: The two-day district Srinagar Thang-Ta championship organised by District Srinagar Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council who also sponsored the event concluded today at Multipurpose Indoor Hall Pologround, here.

More than 200 boys and girls participated in the championship along with 40 officials. The best performers of the event will be fielded in the J&K UT Thang-Ta Championship-2023, scheduled to be held at Srinagar in the month of October later this year.

Meanwhile, My Youth My Pride events were held in Dooru where the Dooru Premier League commenced with a huge fanfare.