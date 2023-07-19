District Srinagar Throwball Championship concludes

Srinagar, July 19: The two-day District Srinagar Throwball Championship organised by the District Srinagar Throwball Association in collaboration with Government Girls Higher Secondary School Khanyar Srinagar concluded.
A statement said that more than a hundred participants from different institutions, colleges and clubs under the age category of Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior Men/Women took part in the event.
Seema Jan (Vice Principal, GHSS Khanyar) was the chief guest, and ShaziaAbbass (PEL) and Rouf Ahmad Khan (PEM) were among the Guest of honour on the occasion.
Oak Hill Educational Institute lifted the title in the boys and girls junior categories after defeating Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute & CMP School while Hussaini Sports Club lift both the title in senior categories. Meanwhile, selection trials were conducted by the J&K Throwball Association for the forthcoming Junior National Throwball Championship 2023 scheduled to be held at Erode Tamil Nadu.