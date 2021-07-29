District Volleyball championship concludes

Sopore: District Volleyball championship organised by District Volleyball Association Baramulla in association with Nowpora Kalan Sopore volleyball association concluded at Sports Stadium Nowpora Kalan Sopore on Thursday. The championship was inaugurated on Monday.

In the event 16 Volleyball teams from District Baramulla participated. The final was played between Johama Volleyball Club and Kanispora Volleyball Club in which Johama Volleyball Club emerged as winner. SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma and other Police and civil officers were present during the prize distribution ceremony .

SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma and other members of District Volleyball Association distributed cash prizes, trophies to the winner and runner up teams.