District Water Skiing Championship concludes

Srinagar: Three-day 20th District Water Skiing Championship organised by J&K Water Skiing Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council concluded today at Water Sports Centre Nigeen Lake Srinagar.

A statement said that various distinguished guests were present at the concluding ceremony of the championship. Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council Muzaffer Ahmed was the chief guest of the event he was accompanied by chairman B.Ed College Bandipora Prince Parvaiz Ahmed as the guest of honour.

Muzaffer Ahmed while speaking to the participants stressed the active participation of youth and the importance of sports in the overall development of students.