District Water Skiing Championship concludes

Srinagar: Three-day 20th District Water Skiing Championship organised by J&K Water Skiing Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council concluded today at Water Sports Centre Nigeen Lake Srinagar.
A statement said that various distinguished guests were present at the concluding ceremony of the championship. Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council Muzaffer Ahmed was the chief guest of the event he was accompanied by chairman B.Ed College Bandipora Prince Parvaiz Ahmed as the guest of honour.
Muzaffer Ahmed while speaking to the participants stressed the active participation of youth and the importance of sports in the overall development of students.
Various water sports activities were demonstrated at the concluding ceremony of the championship like water surfing, water skiing, mano water skiing, wakeboard water skiing, double skiing, zigzag skiing, and Cris cross skiing.
Different water sports players from Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramulla districts took part in this aquatic sports event. The championship started on August 8.
Finally, Rafiq ud din Khan presented a vote of thanks on the occasion.