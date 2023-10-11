District Wushu Championship kicks off

Srinagar, Oct 11: The District Wushu Association Srinagar has kicked off the District Wushu Championship 2023 in grand style at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar.
A statement said that the event was graced by the presence of Kurnish, Lieutenant Colonel, who was accompanied by the Manager of the Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad, Sadit Aslam Wani (vice President Wushu association of J&K) and others.
The championship, which has attracted wushu enthusiasts from across the district, is being hosted by the District Wushu Association Srinagar to promote local talent and the traditional Chinese martial art of Wushu.
The championship will have participants from various clubs, schools and organizations within the Srinagar district competing in different categories based on age and skill level.