District Wushu Championship kicks off

A statement said that the event was graced by the presence of Kurnish, Lieutenant Colonel, who was accompanied by the Manager of the Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad, Sadit Aslam Wani (vice President Wushu association of J&K) and others.

The championship, which has attracted wushu enthusiasts from across the district, is being hosted by the District Wushu Association Srinagar to promote local talent and the traditional Chinese martial art of Wushu.