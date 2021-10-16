Div Com tees off golf championship at Tawi Golf Club

Jammu: The Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), in association with SLW Golf Management and Golf Plus Magazine, on Saturday organized a JTGC Golf Championship 2021 here at Sidhra.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer teed off the first ball of the event. ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Director Tourism, Jammu Vivekanand Rai; and Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta were also present there.

As many as 76 players participated in the day-long tournament, who were divided into 19 four-balls including 4 four balls of senior citizens.

Vedant Handa (General Category) and Col. Raghunanadan Sharma (Senior Category) was adjudged as the overall winner of the tournament, while Shubham Puri and Omair Nisar Ganai/Prabhunur Singh (General Category) were declared as Ist and 2nd runner–up of the tournament respectively. Raj Nath Wanchoo and Col. Vijay Mahajan (Senior Category) were declared Ist and 2nd runner–up of the tournament respectively.