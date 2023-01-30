Djokovic returns to top spot after AO victory

Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final on Sunday and clinched his 22nd Grand Slam title, equalling Rafael Nadal on the list for most Grand Slam crowns on Sunday night.

The Serbian climbed four spots from World No. 5 to seal the top spot, the biggest jump to the top of the men's tennis summit between two editions of the ATP Rankings in history (since 1973). The 35-year-old dethroned reigning U.S. Open champion Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who is now placed second on the list.