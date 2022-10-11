Dominant India win ODI series against SA

New Delhi: Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar shared eight wickets between themselves to bowl out South Africa for just 99 and set the base for India’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the ODI series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to bowl first after 30 minutes of delay caused by a wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep (4-18), Shahbaz (2-32) and Washington (2-15) spinning a vicious web on a pitch which had moisture and made batting difficult.

The spin troika, along with Mohammed Siraj’s 2-17, completely outplayed South Africa to bowl them out for just 99 in 27.1 overs, which is their lowest ODI score against India. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at this venue as the visitors’ lost their last six wickets for 33 runs.

Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) then made short work of a paltry chase of 100 to give India their fifth successive ODI series win this year by completing the chase in 19.1 overs.