Doon International School conducts cross-country run

Srinagar, May 27: As part of its regular sports activity, Doon International School Srinagar conducted an annual cross-country run from Tangmarg to Kunzer on Saturday.
"The students who were categorised into various groups as per classes, and age groups, participated actively and showcased excellent behaviour and maturity. More than 600 kids ran ardently, making the event a huge success," the statement said.
The prize distribution ceremony was held in Kunzer Park, in which the Chairperson of the school, ShowkatHussain Khan hailed the kids for their gracious engagement in school activities and encouraged them to push themselves further.
The Vice-Principal of the school, Nowsheen Bashir congratulated all the winners and participants and applauded them for demonstrating excellent sportsmanship.