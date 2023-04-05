'Downtown Heroes aims to promote local talent'

Srinagar, Apr 5: Downtown Heroes Football Club is aiming to promote local talent and take Kashmir's football to the next level. The club is fielding an XI considering 9 to 10 local players in the 2nd Division I-League, which is a first since most of the teams in the mega event acquire the services of foreign footballers.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the club Chairman Irfan Shahmiri said, "We appreciate our fans who turn out to support us. We are pleased to tell our fans that we have 9 local talented players in our squad on whom our coaching staff and management have placed their confidence, and we are providing them with a platform to showcase their talent on a much larger and national scale. We will continue to provide these players with a stage to showcase their abilities."
The statement further said that Downtown Heroes are hoping to receive support from fans to continue making strides.
Downtown next faces Techtro Swades United FC on Friday at Chandigarh and Mumbai City FC in Mumbai on April 12.