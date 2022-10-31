Downtown Heroes beat Arco FC to book place in PKF semifinals

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes defeated Arco FC in a tightly contested encounter, and as a result, they advanced to the day’s tournament’s semifinals.
Arco FC had some excellent chances in the first half but was unable to put the game away.
Early in the second half, Downtown Hero’s gained the lead, and shortly after, they doubled it.
Later on in the game, Arco FC was able to cut the lead in half and attempted to tie the score, but they were unsuccessful.
Nabeel of Downtown Heroes was declared the man of the match.
The tournament is organised by a valley-based NGO The positive Kashmir.