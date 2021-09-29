Downtown Heroes FC beats Syed Tajuddin FC

Srinagar: In the ongoing 1st Positive Kashmir knockout football tournament, Downtown Heroes FC won its match played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground under flood lights on Tuesday evening.

In the match Downtown Heroes FC were against Syed Tajuddin FC. Downtown Heroes FC dominated the match and emerged winner by 2-0 goals. Frank and Diler were the scorers for Downtown Heroes FC.

Diler of Downtown Heroes FC was declared as player of the match.

The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.