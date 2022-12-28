Downtown Heroes FC management meets AIFF President

Srinagar: The management of Srinagar-based football club, Downtown Heroes FC today met the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey and General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran at Football House, New Delhi to discuss various issues pertaining to the development of Football in Jammu & Kashmir.
The Downtown Heroes FC delegation was led by its Owner Mushtaq Bashir. The delegation raised various issues with the AIFF president pertaining to players and coaches.
The President and General Secretary AIFF gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by the Downtown Heroes FC delegation and promised timely redressal of all its genuine demands.
On the occasion, Downtown Heroes FC presented a souvenir jersey to both President and General Secretary of AIFF.
The delegation invited them to visit Kashmir. They accepted the invitation and will be visiting the Valley after winter.