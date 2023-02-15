Downtown Heroes FC qualify for 2nd Division I-League

Srinagar: The Srinagar-based football club, Downtown Heroes FC has qualified for the 2nd Division I-League by winning its second straight match in the qualifying round on Tuesday.
With that Downtown Heroes FC is the third club from Kashmir after Lone Star FC and Real Kashmir FC to qualify for the second division I-League.
Playing the qualifying round in Assam, Downtown Heroes FC beat Corbett FC by a 2-1 margin on Tuesday to seal its spot in the second Division I-League.
Earlier in its first match of the qualifiers, Downtown Heroes had defeated United Chirang by 5-1. Having already sealed the spot in the league, the club is scheduled to play its third and last match of qualifiers on Febuary 16.
“You go anywhere in Kashmir and you’ll see a huge crowd coming to watch football. Kashmir has always loved this beautiful game and we’re proud to be contributing a little to it,” a Club official said.
“The journey has just started, there’s much more to come. We will need support from everyone, especially the football fans of Kashmir,” the official said.