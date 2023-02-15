Downtown Heroes FC qualify for 2nd Division I-League

Srinagar: The Srinagar-based football club, Downtown Heroes FC has qualified for the 2nd Division I-League by winning its second straight match in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

With that Downtown Heroes FC is the third club from Kashmir after Lone Star FC and Real Kashmir FC to qualify for the second division I-League.

Playing the qualifying round in Assam, Downtown Heroes FC beat Corbett FC by a 2-1 margin on Tuesday to seal its spot in the second Division I-League.