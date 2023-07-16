Downtown Heroes FC to participate in Durand Cup

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes FC has announced their participation in the highly anticipated 132nd Durand Cup.

A statement said that the prestigious tournament is set to kick off on August 13, and Downtown Heroes FC is determined to showcase its immense talent and competitive spirit on the grand stage at Kokhrajhar.

Under the leadership of Irfan Shahmiri, the Chairman of Downtown Heroes FC, the team has reached remarkable heights, and their inclusion in the esteemed Durand Cup is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Expressing his gratitude, Irfan Shahmiri stated, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible fans, dedicated players, exceptional coaches, tireless technical staff, honourable group of advisors, and esteemed technical board members. We are also deeply thankful to our valued partners, whose support has been instrumental in our journey. Our goal is to use the powerful medium of sports for social development and uplift youth and communities."

Downtown Heroes FC has consistently strived to provide a greater platform for its talented players to shine, and participation in the Durand Cup aligns perfectly with its vision.

The tournament, renowned for its rich history and tradition, offers a remarkable opportunity for the club's athletes to display their skills on a national scale. It serves as a true testament to the commitment of Downtown Heroes FC to nurture and develop emerging talent.

Kaiser Bhat, the Vice Chairman of Downtown Heroes FC, shared his optimism and excitement. "We are dedicated to ensuring the happiness of our passionate fans through exceptional performances on the field," stated Kaiser Bhat. "The Durand Cup holds great significance, and we promise to deliver a thrilling and memorable experience to our supporters."

The project is being implemented by Help Foundation J&K.

The 132nd Durand Cup will witness some of the country's finest football clubs competing for glory and creating unforgettable moments on the pitch. Downtown Heroes FC after their splendid performance in the 2nd Division I League is now eager to make their mark in this illustrious tournament and aim to leave a lasting impression with their skilful gameplay, relentless determination, and unwavering team spirit.