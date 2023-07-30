Downtown Heroes: Raising local heroes in the heart of Srinagar

New Delhi: After Real Kashmir FC, another local club Downtown Heroes have grown into Kashmir and have become a part of the I-League Second Division, spreading their wings one step at a time with the prime aim of providing a platform for the local players.

"The Downtown area of Srinagar has a rich cultural history and is steeped in tradition. Over the years, sports have been a big part of the tradition in this area, with football being at its epicentre. It had become a place for instability in between, but we want to show the good side of this area, that those residing here are good, football-loving people," Club co-founder Hinan Bhat was quoted by the AIFF website.

"Our club is in its infancy, but we take a lot of pride in giving a platform to local players, especially when we see them getting opportunities in bigger clubs in the I-League or the ISL (Indian Super League)," he added.

The likes of Abdul Majid, Arun Malhotra, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, and Ishfaq Ahmed have enthralled fans far and wide during their days, playing for top clubs across the land, and also representing the national team.