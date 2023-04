Srinagar: Downtown Super League cricket tournament is going to be held in the old city area of Srinagar next month.

The tournament conducted by Cricket Fraternity Badamwari is going to be held at historic Waris Khan ground, Badamwari, Srinagar. The event is going to feature the top eight cricket teams of the Kashmir region which would be divided into two groups.

It will be the first major league going to be held in the fort city area of Srinagar's old city.