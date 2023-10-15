DPL: Karate Tournament for AAG boys begins in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kishtwar, under the guidance of Director Youth Services & Sports J&K, Subash Chander Chhibber, successfully organised the Inter-District Provincial Level (IDPL) Tournament in the discipline of Karate AAG Boys today at Gulabgarh-Paddar of District Kishtwar.

The event, held under the diligent supervision of District Youth Services & Sports Officers Kishtwar, Kharati Lal Sharma, witnessed a display of exceptional talent and sportsmanship from participants representing various districts of Jammu province. The tournament, aimed at nurturing sports talent and fostering camaraderie among the youth from all 10 districts of Jammu province, unfolded with an inauguration ceremony graced by Chief Guest Hari Krishan (BDC Member) at Gulabgarh Paddar, Kishtwar.