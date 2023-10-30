DPS Budgam bags award for discipline

A statement said that DPS Budgam with its remarkable sports skills and exemplary discipline won the outstanding award for discipline in the Khadija Cricket Championship.

The Championship recorded a series of matches wherein 16 schools from different districts of the Valley participated.

In this Tournament, four students of the DPS Budgam Cricket team along with the coach Bilal Ahmad were selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Academy. Mohammad Ali of class 12 was awarded as the Best sportsperson.