DPS Budgam bags award for discipline

Srinagar, Oct 30: Delhi Public School Budgam receives Outstanding Award for Discipline.
A statement said that DPS Budgam with its remarkable sports skills and exemplary discipline won the outstanding award for discipline in the Khadija Cricket Championship.
The Championship recorded a series of matches wherein 16 schools from different districts of the Valley participated.
In this Tournament, four students of the DPS Budgam Cricket team along with the coach Bilal Ahmad were selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Academy. Mohammad Ali of class 12 was awarded as the Best sportsperson.
Mohammad Shyann of Class 10 received the Best Captain award. Mohammad Oman of class 12th secured the best wicketkeeper position while HuzaifAijaz of class 8th was declared as the best fielder. Shah Waris of class 8th was awarded as the best bowler of the tournament. Javaid Daryal, the famous cricket umpire from J&K declared Mohammad Shayanof 10th as the best captain for his exceptional sportsman spirit and leadership.
Bilal Ahmad, HOD sports DPS Budgam was awarded as the Best Disciplined Coach during all the Cricket matches.