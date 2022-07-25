DPS Budgam student bags State Award in sports category

Srinagar, July 25: Delhi Public School Budgam student has been confered State award in the sports category.
“FarheenFayaz a student of class 12th Humanities at Delhi Public School Budgam has been conferred with the State Award for the Outstanding Sports Person on July 15, 2022, for which she was nominated on January 26, 2019,” the school statement said.
“She has been awarded in recognition of her contribution in the field of sports. The girl with an extraordinary sports talent is a PencakSilat player who has played a series of State, National and International tournaments during her sports journey,” it further said.
“She won many gold, silver and bronze medals and made not only the Valley but her Country proud,” the statement said.