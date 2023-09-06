DPS Budgam student shines in National Soft Tennis Competition

Srinagar, Sep 5: Muhammad Qais, a student of class 6th in DPS Budgam won a gold medal in National Lawn Tennis Competition organised by National Lawn Tennis Federation of India.
A statement said that the competition was held in Gujarat recently. The eleven-year-old boy has won several medals so far in different district, State and National level Competitions.
It said that considering Qais’s style of footwork, stamina and pulling shots, there is no doubt that he will make a mark in the lawns of tennis. The school believes in encouraging all the upcoming players.
The games department of DPS Budgam is always on its toes and on the lookout for such budding talents. The school policy always supports such students to launch themselves higher in the realm of realising their dreams, the statement said.