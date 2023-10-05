DPS Budgam students shine in District Badminton Championship

Srinagar: DPS Budgam presented an exemplary performance in the 30th District Badminton Championship organised by Srinagar Badminton Association.

A statement issued here said that the Championship was conducted at Badminton Hall, Sher e Kashmir Sports Complex Srinagar. Students in the Under 17 age category from different schools participated in the competition.

Rehan Manzoor and Farhan Manzoor of DPS Budgam won the 30th District Badminton Championship by defeating Murad Tariq and Salman of DPS Srinagar in straight sets 18-21, 21-10, 21-19 in the Under-17 age category. Rehan has also cemented his name as runner-up in U17 singles & U19 Singles.

More than 370 athletes participate in the championship including the top schools of the valley like DPS Srinagar, Kashmir Harvard, GD Goenka etc.