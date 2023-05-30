DPS Budgam students showcase exemplary performance in inter-school Badminton competition

Srinagar: The participants from Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam showcased their skills in the highly anticipated Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Competition.

The event was organised by the Government Girls High School Ompora which was aimed to foster the proficiency of young badminton enthusiasts.

With the efforts of the sports department of the host school, the competition drew the participation of 22 schools from the Valley, competing in the U-14 and U-17 categories.

The tournament commenced with an outpouring of enthusiasm from the participants, as they eagerly took to the courts.