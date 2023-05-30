DPS Budgam students showcase exemplary performance in inter-school Badminton competition

Srinagar: The participants from Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam showcased their skills in the highly anticipated Inter-School Zonal Level Badminton Competition.
The event was organised by the Government Girls High School Ompora which was aimed to foster the proficiency of young badminton enthusiasts.
With the efforts of the sports department of the host school, the competition drew the participation of 22 schools from the Valley, competing in the U-14 and U-17 categories.
The tournament commenced with an outpouring of enthusiasm from the participants, as they eagerly took to the courts.
The standard of the game exhibited by the competing schools was nothing short of impressive, reflecting their dedication and passion for the sport.
In the Under-14 Doubles category, Prisha Singh Joon and Darakshanda from DPS Budgam representing 8th (A), emerged triumphant by defeating Girls High School Ompora.
Their exceptional performance earned them a well-deserved title, and they were honoured with gold medals as a mark of recognition for their achievement.
Meanwhile, the Under-17 girls from DPS Budgam showcased their mettle by reaching the semi-finals of the competition.
The clash between DPS Budgam and Girls High School Shogopora in a tough face-off left spectators on the edge of their seats.