DPS Srinagar bags 3rd position in CBSE Cluster football championship

Srinagar, Dec 26: DPS Srinagar bagged third position in the CBSE Cluster football championship (Boys U-19) that was held from December 8 to 11 at Sant Bagh Singh International School, Khaila Punjab.
The tournament consisted of 32 CBSE schools that squared against each other. DPS Srinagar played five matches in total, qualifying round, pre-quarterfinals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and third-place match. DPS Srinagar won four matches and suffered defeat in one. The team was awarded the third-place trophy.
Congratulating the winning team, the Principal said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our team and our faculty have been bestowed with such accolades. We are delighted, to say the least”.