DPS Srinagar secures 3 gold medals

Srinagar, Aug 25: Talha Nadeem (Doubles) and Abdur Raqeeb (Single and Doubles) – students of Delhi Public School Srinagar put on a stellar performance by securing three gold medals in the finals of the Under 19 Inter school zonal level badminton tournament for boys.
In the event organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Zone Amira Kadal on 21-08-2023 at Girls Middle School Kothi Bagh Srinagar, the school team beat SP Hr Sec School in finals with a score 2-0 in both categories (singles and doubles).
Congratulating the medalists, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a matter of great delight that our students are continuing a legacy of sporting excellence established by our students of yore. We cherish the success of our students no matter how great or small the achievement.”
The Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated the winners saying, “At DPS Srinagar excellence is a trait that is chiselled and encouraged and striven for at each step in every student. The medalists are but a continuation of this tradition of excellence. Congratulations to all.”