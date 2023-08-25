DPS Srinagar secures 3 gold medals

In the event organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Zone Amira Kadal on 21-08-2023 at Girls Middle School Kothi Bagh Srinagar, the school team beat SP Hr Sec School in finals with a score 2-0 in both categories (singles and doubles).

Congratulating the medalists, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a matter of great delight that our students are continuing a legacy of sporting excellence established by our students of yore. We cherish the success of our students no matter how great or small the achievement.”