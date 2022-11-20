DPS Srinagar student selected for Basketball sub-junior nationals

Srinagar: Ayesha Masarat of DPS Srinagar who is a member of the J&K Basketball team has been selected for sub-junior nationals. The sub-junior nationals were held from November 14 to 19 at Kangra Himachal Pradesh.

Both Principal Shafaq Afshan and Chairman Vijay Dhar congratulated the student.

The Principal said, “We are delighted with the selection of Ayesha. It is a reiteration of the legacy of excellence in sporting and other endeavours.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “DPS Srinagar strives to create a blueprint for excellence in all fields. Ayesha’s selection is yet another example of this”.