DPS Srinagar student selected for Junior Girls National Football Championship

Srinagar: Sara Masoodi, a talented class 9th student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, is proudly representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Junior Girls National Football Championship.
This championship, dedicated to under 19 players, serves as a prominent platform for showcasing young football talent across India.
A statement said that Junior Girls National Football Championship, organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), brings together teams from various state associations. This annual competition has been a breeding ground for budding football stars since its inception in 2001, with the inaugural edition hosted in Goa.
Jammu & Kashmir has been placed in Group B, alongside the states of Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Their journey in this championship begins with a highly anticipated match against Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Royal FC Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
As the competition unfolds, young talents like Sara Masoodi are gearing up to make their mark on the field. Kajal Kumari of Jharkhand currently leads the tournament's scoring charts with an impressive tally of 12 goals.
Chairman Vijay Dhar expressed his pride in Sara's achievement, saying, "At Delhi Public School Srinagar, we believe in nurturing talent in various fields, including sports. Sara's representation at the Junior Girls National Football Championship is a testament to our commitment to holistic development."
Principal Shafaq Afshan commended Sara's dedication, stating, "Sara is not only an outstanding student but also a remarkable athlete. Her participation in this prestigious championship reflects the well-rounded education we provide at DPS Srinagar."
Sara Masoodi's journey in the Junior Girls National Football Championship is a source of inspiration for young athletes across the region. It underscores the importance of sports in shaping character and fostering excellence, aligning with the school's ethos of holistic growth.