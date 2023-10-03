DPS Srinagar student selected for Junior Girls National Football Championship

Srinagar: Sara Masoodi, a talented class 9th student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, is proudly representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Junior Girls National Football Championship.

This championship, dedicated to under 19 players, serves as a prominent platform for showcasing young football talent across India.

A statement said that Junior Girls National Football Championship, organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), brings together teams from various state associations. This annual competition has been a breeding ground for budding football stars since its inception in 2001, with the inaugural edition hosted in Goa.

Jammu & Kashmir has been placed in Group B, alongside the states of Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Their journey in this championship begins with a highly anticipated match against Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Royal FC Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.