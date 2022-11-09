DPS Srinagar student wins medal in Khelo India Wushu league

Srinagar, Nov 9: Mysha Tariq of DPS Srinagar bagged a silver medal in the Khelo India Wushu Women’s League that was recently held at Sheri Kashmir Indoor Stadium, here.
Mysha participated in the 30 KG sub-junior category and went on to bag the silver medal.
In event, 700 participants from eight States and UTs participated in the competition.
Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the medalist, and said, “We are delighted at Mysha’s win, which is a reflection of her budding talent. We wish her the best in the future.”
Chairman Vijay Dhar too congratulated the medalist, and said, “We have always been committed to cultivating talent at grass root levels and this victory is a testimony to it. Congratulations to her.”