DPS Srinagar student wins silver medal

Srinagar: Saatish Dhar (class 10th) of DPS Srinagar won a silver in the Inter District Taekwondo Championship.

A statement said that the championship was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, The tournament was held at Polo Ground Indoor Stadium Srinagar from 28th August to 31st August 2023.

Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the medalist and said, "We hope this medal serves as the first in a long and chequered career that will testify to the school's commitment to identifying and training talent."

Chairman Vijay Dhar congratulated the medalist, affirming, "Our continued success really makes us proud and reinforces our faith in the motto of selfless service which will uplift the society. Congrats Saatish."