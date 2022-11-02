DPS Srinagar students bag 25 medals in Thang-Ta championship

Srinagar: Students from the Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar performed admirably in the J&K Thang-Ta championship, which was held at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here.
DPS Srinagar students won 25 medals in the championship. The scholl’s players won nine gold, six silver, and ten bronze medals.
The championship was organised by J&K Thang-Ta Association.
Saira Zahoor, the senior category player from class 12th won the Title ”Champions Of Champion ” which is played between senior category gold medalists.
Expressing her delight at the remarkable performance of the students, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “The wins again highlight the quality of our training program. At DPS, we ensure that the students are identified for potential, and groomed to shine in the field.”
Chairman Vijay Dhar also expressed his delight at the rich haul and noted it as a vindication of the school’s attempts to establish a sporting culture to offset the gloom of circumstances.