DPS Srinagar students bag 25 medals in Thang-Ta championship

Srinagar: Students from the Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar performed admirably in the J&K Thang-Ta championship, which was held at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here.

DPS Srinagar students won 25 medals in the championship. The scholl’s players won nine gold, six silver, and ten bronze medals.

The championship was organised by J&K Thang-Ta Association.

Saira Zahoor, the senior category player from class 12th won the Title ”Champions Of Champion ” which is played between senior category gold medalists.