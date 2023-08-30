DPS Srinagar students shine in MMA tournaments

Similarly, Mysha Bilal and Allishba Jeelani (Grade 9th) secured a gold and bronze each in the 1st Khelo India Penchak Silat Women’s League held from August 26th to August 27th at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Sports Complex (SKISC) in Srinagar.

The performance of the medallists was uniformly acknowledged to be nothing short of spectacular, as they demonstrated impeccable technique and a warrior’s spirit throughout the competition.

The Principal of DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan, expressed her delight at the success of the students, saying, “We are immensely proud of our medallists and their contribution to our storied legacy of excellence. Their victories are a testament to their dedication and the rigorous training they receive at our school. We will continue to support and nurture such talent and aim to create more champions in the future.”

Congratulating the medallists, the Chairman Vijay Dhar said “These remarkable achievements reflect the commitment of Delhi Public School Srinagar to the overall development of its students. The school places a strong emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities alongside academics. We believe in supporting our students with facilities and expert coaching to ensure that students can pursue their passions and excel in their chosen fields.”