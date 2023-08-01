DPS Srinagar win U-14 Football Championship for 2nd year in a row

Srinagar, Aug 1: Delhi Public School Srinagar has won the under-14 football championship for the second year in a row defeating Oasis Public School.
A statement said that in the opening encounter of the championship, DPS Srinagar U-14 Football team faced Burn Hall, where they showcased their prowess and determination, securing a brilliant 3-2 victory.
Continuing their dominant form, DPS clashed with Oak Hill School in the next match, displaying exceptional teamwork and skill, leading to an impressive 7-0 win.
The grand finale was against Oasis Public School an intense showdown, where the DPS Srinagar U-14 team displayed unwavering resolve and exceptional football acumen. With a stunning 6-1 score, they defeated their opponents, sealing the championship title in style.
Principal DPS, Shafaq congratulated the DPS Srinagar U-14 Football team on their extraordinary achievement. In her congratulatory message, she expressed immense pride in their dedication, teamwork, and success, which have brought glory to the school. She praised their relentless efforts and emphasized the inspiration they provide to the entire school.