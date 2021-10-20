DPS Srinagar wins a rich haul in inter-school badminton championship

The competition was broadly divided into two categories: singles and doubles, while no participant was allowed to participate in more than one category to increase the level of competition. Congratulating the medalists, the vice-principal Shafaq Afshan said “We are delighted with the performance of our young guns, and hope they will continue to win accolades for the school in future.”

Chairman DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar also praised the medalists, and said “The school always seeks to cultivate and nurture a climate of excellence be it in academics or sports in the valley. This win is a manifestation of these efforts. Congratulations to all.”