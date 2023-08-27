DPS Srinagar wins Basketball Tournament

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar emerged victors in a basketball rolling trophy which was organised by Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore.

As per the statement, in the finals, DPS Srinagar put a dominant display of basketball, and speed to overwhelm the defence of their opponents. The final scoreline of 48-13 was an accurate representation of the sheer quality of team DPS. Fazal Khurshid and Muqtida of grade 10 from Delhi Public School, Srinagar were adjudged the most valuable player of the match and the best player of the tournament respectively.

The tourney hosted by Birla School, Pampore saw eight teams from the valley taking a shot at the glory.