DPS Srinagar wins Under-17 Interschool basketball tournament

Srinagar: DPS Srinagar has won the Under-17 Interschool Basketball tournament organised by District Srinagar Youth Service and Sports at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh.

In the final DPS Srinagar beat Tyndale Biscoe School by 49-10 putting. Earlier in the semi-finals, DPS Srinagar defeated Burn Hall School to secure their place in the finals.

Commenting on the win, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a great pleasure for us that our students continue to enrich our legacy in sporting excellence. Congratulations to the winners.”