Dr Andrabi inaugurates 2nd World Mix Boxing Championship 2023

Srinagar, May 6: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson DrDarakhshanAndrabi today inaugurated 2nd World Mix Boxing Championship 2023 at S K Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar which is organised by Indian Mix Boxing Federation, an affiliate of World Mix Boxing Federation.
As per the statement issued here, Member Hajj Committee of India and DDC Member Engineer Aijaz Hussain was the guest of honour on the occasion. The grand inaugural function included a customary performance by a professional band and folk music.
Teams from many countries are participating in the event. After the inaugural function, DrAndrabi addressed the young players. She congratulated the participants and thanked the Indian Mix Boxing Federation for choosing Srinagar for this prestigious Championship.
“Jammu & Kashmir is the ideal place for International events now. We are now free from day-to-day disruptions and peace has opened arenas of possibility for our youth. Khelo India has boosted the sports sector here and the LG administration has created a world-class sports infrastructure for local youth. With such international-level events happening here, the standards of our sport will automatically get a boost”, said DrDarakhshan.
She interacted with the players from different teams and enquired about the facilities accorded to them. DrAndrabi hailed the efforts of the management & organizers for creating satisfactory facilities for the sports persons participating in the Championship. Engineer AijazHussain also addressed the young players and wished them a great sporting time in paradise on Earth.