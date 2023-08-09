DR SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT | District Bandipora triumphs as runner-up

The event was graced by the presence of Imtiyaz Ahmad, Joint Director Planning Bandipora and Nazir Ahmad Bhat, DYSSO Bandipora, alongside other esteemed officials from the department.

Imtiyaz Ahmad commended the Department of Youth Services & Sports for its consistent efforts towards the upliftment of sports in the region. He emphasized the significance of sports as a career and the values of discipline that it instils in the participants. Ahmad further acknowledged the Hockey team’s role as pioneers of the sport in the district.

The felicitation ceremony culminated with the awarding of medals to the participants, recognizing their dedication and remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

Imtiyaz Ahmad conveyed his appreciation to the student players, highlighting that both the District Administration Bandipora and DYSSO Bandipora remain readily available to support and address any sporting needs or requirements.