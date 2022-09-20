Dr Suhail appointed as Physio for Arunachal Pradesh senior cricket team

Srinagar, Sep 20: Dr Suhail Ahmad Mir, a well-known sports physiotherapist in J&K, has been retained by the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association as the senior men's cricket team's physiotherapist for the season 2022-23.
Dr Suhail, who has been with Arunachal Cricket for the past two seasons, will be the Senior Cricket team's physio for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 event, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy campaigns.
Dr Suhail is a well-known senior physiotherapist who also serves as President of the J&K Physiotherapists Association and as a member of the Council Formation Committee.
Over the years the experienced physio has served with various sports sides. He is the only physio from Kashmir to have been associated with Afghanistan senior cricket team.
"It is an honour to be given another opportunity to work with talented cricketers of Arunachal Pradesh. The side has got a lot of potentials and they work hard on their fitness," Dr Suhail said.
"It will be my third season with the team and I am sure the side is going to perform well this time in the domestic events," he said.
Dr Suhail earlier this year was part of the Afghanistan cricket team training camp in UAE. The special camp was held under former Pakistan cricket team stars Younis Khan, Umar Gul and others. Suhail served as the physio of the side during the camp.
"It was a life-changing experience to be part of an International cricket team. The bonus was to work alongside legends like Younis Khan, Umar Gul," Dr Suhail said.
The Arunachal Pradesh Cricket team physio said that he would love to work with the senior cricket team of J&K and share his experience.
"I would love to work with local cricketers and share with them whatever I have learned over the years. However, the JKCA doesn't seem to be interested and I am also not going after them to take my services," he said.