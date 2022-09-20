Dr Suhail appointed as Physio for Arunachal Pradesh senior cricket team

Dr Suhail, who has been with Arunachal Cricket for the past two seasons, will be the Senior Cricket team's physio for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 event, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy campaigns.

Dr Suhail is a well-known senior physiotherapist who also serves as President of the J&K Physiotherapists Association and as a member of the Council Formation Committee.