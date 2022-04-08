Dr Suhail appointed Physio of Afghanistan cricket team

Srinagar, Apr 8: A well known Kashmir sports physiotherapist DrSuhail Mir has joined the Afghanistan cricket team as a physiotherapist for the camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Suhail is part of the support staff for the 25-member Afghanistan cricket team that is going through a 15-day coaching camp in Abu Dhabi under recently appointed batting and bowling coaches Younis Khan and Umar Gul, both former Pakistan cricketers.
Suhail who has been working as a Sports Physiotherapist for the last many years has expressed his happiness in joining the team.
"I feel proud and happy to be joining the National cricket team of Afghanistan as a physiotherapist. I have been given this opportunity by the Afghanistan Cricket Board and I have been working with an extremely talented bunch of players," Suhail said.
He said that he had previously missed a chance to be part of the team due to other commitments.
"I was offered this role in 2019 but couldn't join the team as I was already under contract with the Arunachal Pradesh cricket team. This time, when the chance came, I couldn't miss it and readily agreed and arrived here in Abu Dhabi," DrSuhail said.
DrSuhail is all praise for the Afghanistan cricket team players for their fitness and professionalism.
"The players look fit and give out their best during cardio and other physical activity. They are happy-go-lucky people and keep things going in a cordial manner," Suhail.
Suhail has said that it is an honour for him to work with legends like Younis Khan and Umar Gul.
"For a cricket fan like me, it is an honour to get an opportunity to work alongside legends like Younis Khan and Umar Gul. I am also looking forward to working with the chief coach of the team, England legend Graham Thorpe," he said.
DrSuhail was recently part of the Arunachal Pradesh Ranji trophy team and has previously worked with a number of other cricket teams in the country. He has also worked with various J&K cricket teams. Suhail has been closely working with former India cricketer SurinderKhanna and other high profile cricketers.