Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Open Hockey Tournament concludes

Pulwama: The eagerly awaited Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Open Hockey Tournament came to an exhilarating end today at the prestigious Astro Turf ground in Pulwama with final match showcasing an enthralling display of talent and skill, as Baramulla emerged victorious with an impressive 7-2 score against Bandipora.

Dr. Basharat Qayoom, the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama presided over as the chief guest at the event.

Organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the tournament provided a platform for budding talents to showcase their prowess in the sport of hockey. The tournament aimed to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and encourage the youth of the region to pursue their passion for sports.

The DYSSO Baramulla Jatinder Singh extended warm congratulations to the triumphant team from Baramulla for their splendid performance and outstanding victory. The team’s determination, dedication, and hard work have been rewarded with this prestigious title.