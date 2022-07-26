Dravid ropes in Upton as India’s mental conditioning coach

Upton has been roped in on a short term contract and will be the latest addition to coach Rahul Dravid’s team of support staff.

“Yes, Paddy will be joining the ODI team from Wednesday’s third game against the West Indies and will continue till the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia. It is a short-term arrangement for a period of four months,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.