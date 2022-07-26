Dravid ropes in Upton as India’s mental conditioning coach

New Delhi, July 26: Renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who was part of the support staff of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team, is rejoining the national set-up in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Upton has been roped in on a short term contract and will be the latest addition to coach Rahul Dravid’s team of support staff.
“Yes, Paddy will be joining the ODI team from Wednesday’s third game against the West Indies and will continue till the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia. It is a short-term arrangement for a period of four months,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Upton was first roped in by former India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior national team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011.
Upton, since then has been associated with various IPL teams and has worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.
With India having a hectic itinerary going into the T20 World Cup starting with the Pakistan game in Melbourne on October 23, Dravid perhaps would have understood the need of having a man, who is known for being a motivator and also helping players cope with rigours of international cricket.
The ICC silverware has eluded India since 2013 Champions Trophy and the BCCI is keeping no stone unturned to ensure that the ‘Men In Blue’ come up trumps at the global meet.