Dream run of J&K athletes continues

Srinagar: Four J&K Taekwondo players and an equal number of fencers make it to the World University Games-2023. The selected athletes include Shanaz Parveen, Tashi Tundup, Kushagra Sharma, Achutam Dev Singh in Taekwondo, and Javeed Ahmad, Mayank Sharma. Rishika Khajuria and Riya Bakshi in Fencing. All these athletes have a good record to back their selection for the prestigious games. Besides putting up an excellent show during the selection trials held at Guru Nanak Dev University, all the players bagged gold and silver medals earlier.
All the selected athletes will represent the country in the 2023 FISU World University Games to be held in Chengdu, China later next month. Before their departure to China, selected Taekwondo players will train in a month-long camp being conducted in Amritsar for the purpose.
Pertinently athletes were training under the tutelage of Atul Pangotra, Taekwondo coach and Tshotu Lal Fencing Instructor with J&K Sports Council.
Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul has congratulated the selected players and their coaches for living up to both reputation and expectation.
Meanwhile, Sports activities were organized under various verticals today as well. The opening ceremony of the Masters' Cup T20 Cricket Tournament being organized by Veteran Cricket Association J&K in coordination with J&K Sports Council commenced in MA Stadium Jammu. The championship was inaugurated by Prasanna G Ramaswamy, Commissioner Secretary Transport J&K who was flanked by other officers on the occasion along with many former cricketers.
Meanwhile, J&K UT Women's Chess Championship concluded at Hotel Nek in Jammu today. The top 4 players will represent J&K in the forthcoming Women's National Chess Championship to be held in Gujarat later this month.
Arushi Kotwal emerged as the champion in the event while second and third positions went to Manasvi Gupta and Ashwini Raina respectively and Sonali Manhas settled for fourth place. Ashok Singh Jamwal Sports Officer Jammu presided over the function as the chief guest. He distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players. Atul Kumar Gupta, Joint secretary of AICF and working president of AJKCA, and Baldev Raj, President of AJKCA were also among others present on the occasion.
The events held in district Reasi under the banner of MY Youth My Pride continued for the second day today where Tug of War and Carrom competitions were organized in Government Higher Secondary School Katra.