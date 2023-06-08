Dream run of J&K athletes continues

Srinagar: Four J&K Taekwondo players and an equal number of fencers make it to the World University Games-2023. The selected athletes include Shanaz Parveen, Tashi Tundup, Kushagra Sharma, Achutam Dev Singh in Taekwondo, and Javeed Ahmad, Mayank Sharma. Rishika Khajuria and Riya Bakshi in Fencing. All these athletes have a good record to back their selection for the prestigious games. Besides putting up an excellent show during the selection trials held at Guru Nanak Dev University, all the players bagged gold and silver medals earlier.

All the selected athletes will represent the country in the 2023 FISU World University Games to be held in Chengdu, China later next month. Before their departure to China, selected Taekwondo players will train in a month-long camp being conducted in Amritsar for the purpose.

Pertinently athletes were training under the tutelage of Atul Pangotra, Taekwondo coach and Tshotu Lal Fencing Instructor with J&K Sports Council.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul has congratulated the selected players and their coaches for living up to both reputation and expectation.