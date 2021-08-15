DSM football league: 2 matches played

Srinagar, Aug 15: In the ongoing 14th Dada Sir Memorial (DSM) football league championship, two matches were played at BN Gazi stadium, Bandipora on Saturday.

The first match of the day was played between, Onagam FC and Panthers United FC. In the match, Panther United emerged winner by 3-0 goals.

The second match of the day was played between Badshah FC and Sultania FC Kaloosa in which Sultania FC emerged winner by 4-1 goals. The tournament is organised being organised by DFA Bandipora under the auspices of JKFA.