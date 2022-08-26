Duleep Trophy | Qamran Iqbal selected in North Zone side

The North Zone squad will be led by Mandeep Singh. Qamran, who did well in last year’s Ranji Trophy, would be the only J&K player in the squad.

The explosive all-rounder Abdul Samad despite having done well in last season’s Rank Trophy has not found a place in the main squad. Samad along with another cricketer from J&K, wicketkeeper Fazil Rashid has been kept on stand-by.