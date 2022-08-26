Duleep Trophy | Qamran Iqbal selected in North Zone side

Srinagar, Aug 26: Talented opening batsman of J&K Qamran Iqbal has been selected for the North Zone side for the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament that starts on September 8 in Chennai.
The North Zone squad will be led by Mandeep Singh. Qamran, who did well in last year’s Ranji Trophy, would be the only J&K player in the squad.
The explosive all-rounder Abdul Samad despite having done well in last season’s Rank Trophy has not found a place in the main squad. Samad along with another cricketer from J&K, wicketkeeper Fazil Rashid has been kept on stand-by.
Squad: YashDhull (DDCA), DhruvShorey (Vice Captain) (DDCA), MananVohra (UTCA), Mandeep Singh (Captain) (PCA), HimanshuRana (HCA), AkashVashisht (HPCA), AnmolMalhotra (W/K) (PCA), MayankDagar (HPCA),/PulkitNarang (SSCB, NavdeepSaini (DDCA), SiddharthKaul (PCA), Jagjit Singh (UTCA), NishantSindhu (HCA),/QamranIqbal (JKCA) and Vikas Mishra (DDCA).