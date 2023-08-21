Durand Cup | NorthEast United beat Downtown Heroes 3-1

The Highlanders Coach Juan Pedro, started with six changes with a quarter-final berth in sight, while debutants Downtown Heroes FC made three, including Goalkeeper Umaid.

The home side kicked off the first half with a lot of steam, but failed to capitalise on the momentum. After a failed attempt in the sixth minute through Hira Mondal the Highlanders could not breach the final third of their opponents. However, debutants Downtown Heroes lapped up the only chance and shocked the hosts drawing first blood through Parvaj Bhuiya after a howler from keeper Mirshad. It was the 8th minute of the game.

Thereafter the Downtown Heroes FC pressed hard in through Ezekiel and Parvaj, but a careful Mirshad ensured that the debutants did not get a chance to double their lead. The first half came to an end with Downtown Heroes leading 1-0.