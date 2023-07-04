Durand Cup trophy unveiled at Udhampur

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that three glittering Durand trophies were received amidst much fervour by the Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command as well as Nazeer Andrabi, president of the J&K Football Federation, among other dignitaries.

The three trophies, unique to the tournament are, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the resident of Shimla in 1904) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, in 1956). The trophies were jointly flagged-off for a 17-city ‘Trophy tour’ on Friday i.e., June 30, 2023, in Delhi, by General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhary, Chief of Air Staff and Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF). Udhampur is the third-stop in the tour after the Trophies travelled to Dehradun on Sunday.