DYSS Baramulla organises Inter-School Sports Competitions

Baramulla: Continuing its endeavour to promote sports spirit among the youth, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Baramulla conducted a series of sports activities across the district as part of Inter-School Sports Competitions.

At zone Dangerpora, the Under-14 Boys' Football Competition took place at Sports Stadium Janwara, witnessing enthusiastic participation from 80 students. The event showcased exemplary sportsmanship and talent, making it a memorable experience for all.

Zone Pattan also witnessed an intense Under-14 Boys' Football Competition at Higher Secondary Andergam, with a record-breaking 92 students taking part.

The young athletes displayed great potential, leaving the audience in awe of their skills.

Zone Wagoora saw the spirited under-17 boys Kho-Kho competition at HS Kreeri. The event witnessed an impressive turnout with nearly 96 students participating from various schools in the Zone. The competition was inaugurated by ZEO Wagoora and the Principal of HSS Kreeri, marking the beginning of a spirited display of sportsmanship and talent.

Meanwhile, in Sopore, the Under-17 Kabaddi Competition held at Subhana Stadium saw 110 students demonstrating their strength and agility in the traditional sport of Kabaddi. The competitive spirit was palpable as teams battled for victory.

Lastly, in Zone Nehalpora, the Under-17 Kabaddi Competition witnessed active participation from 63 students, who showcased their determination and teamwork, making the event a grand success.

These Inter-School Sports Competitions not only promoted physical activity but also provided a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and sportsmanship.

The Department of Youth Services & Sports District Baramulla has extended its gratitude to all the schools, participants, and organisers for making these events a resounding success.