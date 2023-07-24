DYS&S B'la continues hunt for exploring Talent through Inter School Sports Competitions

On the occasion, students from numerous schools vied for glory in an atmosphere charged with camaraderie and sportsmanship. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with thousands of students taking part in the inter school sports competitions. Their passion and dedication to sports were truly inspiring leaving a lasting impression on all present.

While speaking on the occasion, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Baramulla, Jatinder Singh expressed his gratitude to all the schools, participants and field staff who contributed to the resounding success of the event and said that the winners and outstanding performers from each zone will progress to district level sports competitions.